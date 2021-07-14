Vaccination centres set up in Quetta malls, departmental stores

Vaccination centres have been set up in all major shopping malls and departmental stores of Quetta, the city’s administration said in a notification on Wednesday.

People can now get immunised at the following centres from 12pm to 8pm:

Dawood Shopping Center

Haroon Shopping Center

Makkah Shopping Center

Al-Naseeb Shopping Center

Metro Shopping Center

Zamzam Shopping Center

Saryab Shopping Center

Al-Naveed Shopping Center

Gold City Mall

Saffa Mall

City Center

MDS Store

Jan Mall

Kakar Departmental Store

Vaccination is also available at Ayub Stadium from 4pm to 10pm. BMC Hospital, SPH, SKBZ Quetta, SBBH Quetta, FJG and CH Quetta, BINU Quetta, Wapda Hospital and EPIl are also providing the facility.

The step comes after cases of the coronavirus’ Delta variant started to emerge in the Balochistan capital.

The government has urged people to wear masks and practice social distancing in public places along to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Deputy Commissioner office has also barred entry for people who have not been vaccinated yet.

