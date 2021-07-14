Wednesday, July 14, 2021  | 3 Zilhaj, 1442
Vaccination centres set up in Quetta malls, departmental stores

Step comes after Delta variant cases start to emerge

Posted: Jul 14, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Vaccination centres have been set up in all major shopping malls and departmental stores of Quetta, the city’s administration said in a notification on Wednesday.

People can now get immunised at the following centres from 12pm to 8pm: 

  • Dawood Shopping Center
  • Haroon Shopping Center
  • Makkah Shopping Center
  • Al-Naseeb Shopping Center
  • Metro Shopping Center
  • Zamzam Shopping Center
  • Saryab Shopping Center
  • Al-Naveed Shopping Center
  • Gold City Mall
  • Saffa Mall
  • City Center
  • MDS Store
  • Jan Mall
  • Kakar Departmental Store

Vaccination is also available at Ayub Stadium from 4pm to 10pm. BMC Hospital, SPH, SKBZ Quetta, SBBH Quetta, FJG and CH Quetta, BINU Quetta, Wapda Hospital and EPIl are also providing the facility.

The step comes after cases of the coronavirus’ Delta variant started to emerge in the Balochistan capital.

The government has urged people to wear masks and practice social distancing in public places along to prevent the spread of the virus. 

The Deputy Commissioner office has also barred entry for people who have not been vaccinated yet.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Covid News COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine
 
