Vaccinated travellers allowed to cross Pakistan borders: Sheikh Rasheed

Says people to be tested for virus

Only those people who have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus will be allowed to cross the Torkham and Chaman borders, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said.

"The travellers will be tested for the virus and quarantined if the results come out positive," he said in a media briefing in Rawalpindi Sunday morning.

"Torkham border is open for vaccinated people." Due to an uptick in cases, the government has decided to take a number of steps to secure people and prevent the spread of the Delta variant.

Talking about the situation in Afghanistan, Rasheed pointed out that today's Taliban were different from the ones in the past. "Taliban today believe in agreements and talks instead of war."

He reiterated that Pakistan's stance on providing air bases to the US won't change no matter what.

About the Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections, the minister believes that the relations between the government and opposition will improve after the polls are held on July 25.

He was confident the PTI would win the AJK elections and work for Kashmiris under the leadership of Imran Khan. The PM will visit the region in the upcoming days along with his ministers.

