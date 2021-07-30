Utility stores increase price of edibles

sugar has gone up Rs85 and flour Rs170 per kg

New prices of basic commodities, including sugar, flour and cooking oil were implemented on Friday in utility stores across Pakistan.

Utility store officials said that they were not making any profit because of the subsidies they were giving on food items, adding that they had no other option but to increase the price of goods.

The price of sugar has gone up from Rs68 to Rs85, flour up from Rs800 to Rs950 and the ghee from Rs68 to Rs170 per kg.

Rising prices also saw a decline in the number of customers. They said that the government should have given relief to the people instead of increasing the prices.

