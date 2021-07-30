Usman Mirza to stay in police custody till September 10

Usman Mirza, who has been accused of harassing and assaulting a couple in Islamabad, and his accomplices will stay in police custody till September 10, a court ruled Friday.

Mirza, Idris Qayyum Butt, Atta-ur-Rehman, and Farhan were presented in a district and sessions court after the completion of their 14-day judicial remand.

Judicial Magistrate Waqar Gondal heard the case and ordered all SHOs investigating the case to submit their reports by September 10.

The lawyer of the suspects submitted a request to meet them. He even claimed that his clients aren’t being given their medicines and clothes in jail.

The judge asked if Butt was named in another case or not. The lawyer replied that the case was over a personal dispute. The case was disposed of after the two parties reached a compromise.

Mirza has been accused of forcing the woman to strip naked and shot her video two months ago, which he has been using to blackmail her since. His accomplices used weapons to threaten the couple.

Additional sections, including those of rape and extortion, were added to the FIR against the accused after the couple recorded their statements separately under Section 161 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

