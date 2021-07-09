Friday, July 9, 2021  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Usman Mirza harassment case: Police record statement of Islamabad couple

Suspect, accomplices remanded into police custody

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Usman Mirza was arrested Wednesday in Islamabad.

Listen to the story
The Rawalpindi police have recorded the statement of a couple harassed, raped, and assaulted by Autoland co-owner Usman Mirza.

The couple recorded their statements separately under Section 161 of the Criminal Code.

According to the police, they are to join the case on the assurance of full protection and legal assistance. A woman police officer was present there as well.

On July 7, Mirza and his accomplices, Atta-ur-Rehman, Mudaris Butt, and Farhan were arrested.

“The video of violence against a woman and a boy went viral on social media. Islamabad police immediately utilized all resources to arrest the accused Usman Mirza in a few hours, registered the FIR, and initiated legal action,” Islamabad police said on Twitter.

Mirza forced the woman to strip naked and shot her video two months ago, which he has been using to blackmail her since. The men used weapons to threaten the two people.

The arrested men were presented before a judicial magistrate. They have been handed over to the police on a two-day physical remand.

Farooq Butter, a senior policeman in Islamabad, told SAMAA TV that the video was at least eight to 10 months old.

Who is Usman Mirza?

Usman Mirza is the co-owner of Autoland in Islamabad, a showroom that deals with new and used cars, real estate, and rent-a-car.

His Facebook page says he studied computer science at Punjab College of Commerce in Islamabad.

The page is filled with short, slow-motion videos showing him walking with an ‘entourage’ of young men. In one post he says, “Come become my disciple and I’ll show you how to rule.” In other videos, he is seen with men carrying guns.

On May 27, he posted a video on Facebook saying that his cell phone might be turned off for a while as some people had booked him in a case. He expected that his bail would be cancelled and so he would not be reachable for fifteen to twenty days. It is unclear if this is related to his Wednesday arrest.

Islamabad
Tell us what you think:

