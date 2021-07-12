Usman Mirza case: Rape, extortion charges included in the FIR

The police have charged Autoland co-owner Usman Mirza with additional offences in the case against him for harassing and assaulting a couple in Islamabad.

Islamabad Police DIG Afzal Kausar said, in a press conference on Monday, that the following sections of the Pakistan Penal Code have been added to the FIR registered against Mirza:

375 (rape)

(rape) 384 (punishment for extortion)

(punishment for extortion) 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement)

(punishment for wrongful confinement) 114 (abettor present when offence is committed)

(abettor present when offence is committed) 395 (punishment of dacoity)

(punishment of dacoity) 496-A (enticing or taking away or detaining with criminal intent a woman)

(enticing or taking away or detaining with criminal intent a woman) 377-B (sexual abuse)

On Friday, the man and the woman recorded their statements separately under Section 161 of the Criminal Code.

According to the police, they will be provided protection and legal assistance.

A police official told SAMAA TV that the men blackmailed the woman into giving them Rs1.3 million.

Mirza forced the woman to strip naked and shot her video two months ago, which he has been using to blackmail her since. The men used weapons to threaten the two.

The arrested men were presented before a judicial magistrate. They have been handed over to the police on a two-day physical remand.

Who is Usman Mirza?

Usman Mirza is the co-owner of Autoland in Islamabad, a showroom that deals with new and used cars, real estate, and rent-a-car.

His Facebook page says he studied computer science at Punjab College of Commerce in Islamabad.

The page is filled with short, slow-motion videos showing him walking with an ‘entourage’ of young men. In one post he says, “Come become my disciple and I’ll show you how to rule.” In other videos, he is seen with men carrying guns.

On May 27, he posted a video on Facebook saying that his cell phone might be turned off for a while as some people had booked him in a case. He expected that his bail would be cancelled and so he would not be reachable for fifteen to twenty days. It is unclear if this is related to his Wednesday arrest.

