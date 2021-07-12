Monday, July 12, 2021  | 1 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Usman Mirza case: Rape, extortion charges included in the FIR

Islamabad couple records statement

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Usman Mirza has now been charged for rape.

The police have charged Autoland co-owner Usman Mirza with additional offences in the case against him for harassing and assaulting a couple in Islamabad.

Islamabad Police DIG Afzal Kausar said, in a press conference on Monday, that the following sections of the Pakistan Penal Code have been added to the FIR registered against Mirza:

  • 375 (rape)
  • 384 (punishment for extortion)
  • 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement)
  • 114 (abettor present when offence is committed)
  • 395 (punishment of dacoity)
  • 496-A (enticing or taking away or detaining with criminal intent a woman)
  • 377-B (sexual abuse)

On Friday, the man and the woman recorded their statements separately under Section 161 of the Criminal Code.

According to the police, they will be provided protection and legal assistance.

A police official told SAMAA TV that the men blackmailed the woman into giving them Rs1.3 million.

Mirza forced the woman to strip naked and shot her video two months ago, which he has been using to blackmail her since. The men used weapons to threaten the two.

The arrested men were presented before a judicial magistrate. They have been handed over to the police on a two-day physical remand.

Who is Usman Mirza?

Usman Mirza is the co-owner of Autoland in Islamabad, a showroom that deals with new and used cars, real estate, and rent-a-car.

His Facebook page says he studied computer science at Punjab College of Commerce in Islamabad.

The page is filled with short, slow-motion videos showing him walking with an ‘entourage’ of young men. In one post he says, “Come become my disciple and I’ll show you how to rule.” In other videos, he is seen with men carrying guns.

On May 27, he posted a video on Facebook saying that his cell phone might be turned off for a while as some people had booked him in a case. He expected that his bail would be cancelled and so he would not be reachable for fifteen to twenty days. It is unclear if this is related to his Wednesday arrest.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
rape usman mirza case VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Karachi school's name to be restored after social media backlash
Karachi school’s name to be restored after social media backlash
Karachi’s Nasla Tower: ABAD forms committee for affectees, disassociates itself
Karachi’s Nasla Tower: ABAD forms committee for affectees, disassociates itself
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Karachi neurologist suffering from Naegleria fowleri put on ventilator
Karachi neurologist suffering from Naegleria fowleri put on ventilator
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.