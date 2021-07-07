Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man

A man identified as Usman Mirza was arrested by the Islamabad police late Tuesday and booked for raping, assaulting and blackmailing a couple after videos of the violence went viral on social media, prompting an outcry.



“The video of violence against a woman and a boy went viral on social media. Islamabad police immediately utilized all resources to arrest the accused Usman Mirza in a few hours, registered the FIR and initiated legal action,” Islamabad police said on Twitter.



His accomplices, Atta-ur-Rehman, Mudaris Butt and Farhan, were also arrested.



Police said Mirza forced the woman to strip naked and shot her video two months ago, which he has been using to blackmail her since.



The men used used weapons to threaten the two people.

Who is Usman Mirza?

Usman Mirza is the co-owner of Autoland in Islamabad, a showroom that deals with new and used cars, real estate and rent-a-car.

His Facebook page says he studied computer science at Punjab College of Commerce in Islamabad.

His Facebook page is filled with short, slow-motion videos showing him walking with an ‘entourage’ of young men. In one post he says, “Come become my disciple and I’ll show you how to rule.” In other videos, he is seen with men carrying guns.

On May 27, he posted a video on Facebook saying that his cell phone might be turned off for a while as some people had booked him in a case. He expected that his bail would be cancelled and so he would not be reachable for fifteen to twenty days. It is unclear if this is related to his Wednesday arrest.