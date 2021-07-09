Friday, July 9, 2021  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > News

US wants stable, sustainable bilateral relationship with Pakistan: Blinken

Says he looks forward to continuing cooperation on Afghan peace process

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

File photo: AFP

The US wants a “stable” and “sustainable bilateral relationship” with Pakistan, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken after a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. “I look forward to continuing cooperation on the Afghan peace process, tackling COVID-19, supporting regional stability and other key issues,” said Secretary Blinken in a Twitter post. The telephonic call between the two leaders comes a day after US President Joe Biden announced complete withdrawal of his troops from Afghanistan by August 31.
The US wants a “stable” and “sustainable bilateral relationship” with Pakistan, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken after a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

“I look forward to continuing cooperation on the Afghan peace process, tackling COVID-19, supporting regional stability and other key issues,” said Secretary Blinken in a Twitter post.

The telephonic call between the two leaders comes a day after US President Joe Biden announced complete withdrawal of his troops from Afghanistan by August 31.

 
Pakistan
