US wants stable, sustainable bilateral relationship with Pakistan: Blinken

The US wants a “stable” and “sustainable bilateral relationship” with Pakistan, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken after a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

“I look forward to continuing cooperation on the Afghan peace process, tackling COVID-19, supporting regional stability and other key issues,” said Secretary Blinken in a Twitter post.

The telephonic call between the two leaders comes a day after US President Joe Biden announced complete withdrawal of his troops from Afghanistan by August 31.