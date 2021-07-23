US to donate 3m doses of Moderna vaccine to Pakistan

A fresh batch of three million doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine will arrive in Pakistan from the US on July 25, the Voice of America reported Friday.

The US had already donated 2.5 million doses of the vaccine to Pakistan through COVAX. The fresh batch will also be sent to Pakistan through COVAX.

The government and people of Pakistan deeply appreciate the announcement by the White House to ship three million doses of Moderna vaccine to Pakistan through COVAX, Pakistan’s foreign office said Friday.

“We look forward to our continued cooperation with the US in our fight against the pandemic,” said the spokesperson in a Twitter post.

Pakistan’s government intends to vaccinate 70 million people by the end of 2021, Federal Minister Asad Umar said Monday. The country has “fully vaccinated” over 6.8 million people.

The virus has so far claimed 22,939 lives in Pakistan, while the total number of confirmed cases has crossed the 1 million mark.