Thursday, July 1, 2021  | 20 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

US encourages El Salvador to regulate use of bitcoin

The Central American country uses dollar as official currency

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

A senior US State Department official met El Salvador President Nayib Bukele on Wednesday and recommended the regulation of bitcoin once it becomes legal tender in the Central American country from September.

El Salvador uses the US dollar as its official currency but on June 9 approved the adoption of bitcoin as its legal currency. It intends to use the cryptocurrency for all transactions, making it the first country to do so.

“I did suggest to the president that whatever El Salvador chooses to do, you ensure that it is well regulated, that it is transparent and that it is responsible, and you protect yourself against malign actors,” said Victoria Nuland, the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs.

Nuland said she told Bukele that the United States was taking “another tough look at bitcoin” after the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack.

That attack in May forced a temporary halt of operations at Colonial, which transports about 45 percent of fuel consumed on the east coast of the United States. The company agreed to pay a ransom in bitcoin worth $4.4 million to the hackers.

The Salvadoran government recently discussed its bitcoin decision with the International Monetary Fund, a meeting Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya said was productive.

The World Bank, however, rejected a request from El Salvador for assistance in its attempt to adopt bitcoin as an official currency.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
bitcoin El Salvador US
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
bitcoin, US, El Salvador, regulate, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: 8-foot-tall Bablu arrives at Karachi's cattle market
Watch: 8-foot-tall Bablu arrives at Karachi’s cattle market
Pakistan to stay on FATF's grey list with 'increased monitoring'
Pakistan to stay on FATF’s grey list with ‘increased monitoring’
Why Hareem Shah isn't revealing her husband's name
Why Hareem Shah isn’t revealing her husband’s name
Karachi man kills wife for filming TikTok videos
Karachi man kills wife for filming TikTok videos
Hareem Shah's wedding: PPP leaders show their hands and rings
Hareem Shah’s wedding: PPP leaders show their hands and rings
Karachi student jumps from rickshaw on MA Jinnah Road
Karachi student jumps from rickshaw on MA Jinnah Road
Oil tankers association announces Pakistan-wide strike
Oil tankers association announces Pakistan-wide strike
Naegleria deaths: 70% of Karachi water supply not chlorinated
Naegleria deaths: 70% of Karachi water supply not chlorinated
Kotwals are roaming the streets of Lahore once again
Kotwals are roaming the streets of Lahore once again
Who waved Afghanistan's flag during Usman Kakar's funeral?
Who waved Afghanistan’s flag during Usman Kakar’s funeral?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.