US commends Pakistan’s ‘helpfulness’ in Afghan peace process

The United States has praised Pakistan’s helpful role in its efforts to bring about peace and security in Afghanistan.

Pakistan was their important partner across many fronts, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said. He was answering a question about Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s criticism of Washington at a press briefing Wednesday.

PM Khan recently criticized the US for its past policies in Afghanistan that led to Islamabad joining the US war on terror. His government won’t allow CIA to operate in Pakistan, the premier said.

In May, the Afghan Taliban warned their neighbours not to allow the use their territory or air space for any military operations against the war-torn country in the future.

The warning came as Washington moved to relocate some US troops in the region for counterterrorism missions after the US withdrawal.

But Price said the US and Pakistan have shared interests when it comes to peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Over the course of successive administrations, he said, the US has “encouraged” Pakistan to be a constructive partner when it came to collective efforts to safeguard “some semblance of peace and security” in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan has been helpful… when it comes to this shared interest,” the State Department spokesperson said.

He, however, said their shared interests go well beyond that, mentioning “broader counterterrorism interests” and “people-to-people ties”.

The US expects all of Afghanistan’s neighbours to play a constructive role in helping reach a just and durable political settlement as well as a comprehensive ceasefire, according to Price.

“For far too long, some of Afghanistan’s neighbours have not played that role,” he said. “They had been happy to let other countries take responsibility.”

The State Department spokesperson called the role of Afghanistan’s neighbours “a necessary ingredient” to achieve peace in the country.

The US will work closely to ensure that role is played, he added.

