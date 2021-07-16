Friday, July 16, 2021  | 5 Zilhaj, 1442
‘Unvaccinated people at seven times more risk of catching covid’

Asad Umar says Pakistan's infection rate has soared to 6.1%

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
Posted: Jul 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago

Photo: SAMAA TV

The Delta variant is rapidly spreading in Pakistan and the South Asian region, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar has warned.

According to our statistics, the new strain has wreaked havoc in the region and Pakistan can be at risk from this disaster, he said in a media briefing on Friday.

“It has now become extremely important that people get vaccinated against the virus as soon as possible.”

For the last four days, Pakistan has been immunising over 500,000 people every day, which is a record. “The number is still low because we have a capacity of inoculating more people.”

Umar pointed out that local studies have shown that people vaccinated against the virus have a 7.5 times less chance of contracting the Delta variant. “Even those who have been administered the first dose of the vaccine are at four times less risk of getting infected.”

There have been cases where people have tested positive for the virus, but their symptoms have been mild.

So far, 20 million people across the country have been vaccinated, the minister revealed. “There are still 125 million people above the age of 18 years who are yet to be inoculated.”

Umar urged people to act responsibly and get vaccinated immediately.

“It is very important for people to keep wearing masks, maintain social distancing and avoid gatherings,” Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said.

“Most of all, get vaccinated.”

On Friday, the infection rate of the virus increased to 6.1% in the country.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 37,690 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours of which 2,327 came back positive. Thirty-one people have died from the deadly virus.

MOST READ
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Heavy rain lashes Karachi
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
All of Karachi’s nullah maps in one place
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Be careful while jumping in pools at Karachi farmhouses
Usman Mirza case: Rape, extortion charges included in the FIR
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
 
 
 
 
 
