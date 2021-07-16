Friday, July 16, 2021  | 5 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

‘Unfair, disappointing’: Imran Khan on Afghanistan undermining Pakistan’s peace efforts

He spoke at a conference in Uzbekistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

It is unfair and disappointing of Aghanistan to blame Pakistan for the political unrest in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

"Let me assure you that Pakistan will be most affected by turmoil in Afghanistan," he said in a speech at the Central and South Asia Conference in Tashkent Friday.

"Pakistan suffered 70,000 casualties in the last 15 years. The last thing we want is more conflict."

The premier remarked that no country has played a role like Pakistan did to bring the Taliban to the table for dialogue. "We have made every effort, short of taking military action against the Taliban in Pakistan, to get them on the dialogue table and to have a peaceful settlement [in Afghanistan]."

It is really disappointing when allegations are made against us.

The prime minister expressed his concerns over the six million Afghan refugees. Pakistan's economy will face a tough time if there's another influx of refugees, he pointed out.

Earlier this week, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that Pakistan will be hosting a three-day Afghan conference to discuss peace in the region.

Afghanistan’s political leadership has been invited to the conference.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
PM Imran Khan, negotiation, Afghanistan, Taliban,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Heavy rain lashes Karachi
Heavy rain lashes Karachi
All of Karachi's nullah maps in one place
All of Karachi’s nullah maps in one place
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Usman Mirza case: Rape, extortion charges included in the FIR
Usman Mirza case: Rape, extortion charges included in the FIR
Be careful while jumping in pools at Karachi farmhouses
Be careful while jumping in pools at Karachi farmhouses
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.