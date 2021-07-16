‘Unfair, disappointing’: Imran Khan on Afghanistan undermining Pakistan’s peace efforts

Your browser does not support the video tag.

It is unfair and disappointing of Aghanistan to blame Pakistan for the political unrest in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

"Let me assure you that Pakistan will be most affected by turmoil in Afghanistan," he said in a speech at the Central and South Asia Conference in Tashkent Friday.

"Pakistan suffered 70,000 casualties in the last 15 years. The last thing we want is more conflict."

The premier remarked that no country has played a role like Pakistan did to bring the Taliban to the table for dialogue. "We have made every effort, short of taking military action against the Taliban in Pakistan, to get them on the dialogue table and to have a peaceful settlement [in Afghanistan]."

It is really disappointing when allegations are made against us.

The prime minister expressed his concerns over the six million Afghan refugees. Pakistan's economy will face a tough time if there's another influx of refugees, he pointed out.

Earlier this week, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that Pakistan will be hosting a three-day Afghan conference to discuss peace in the region.

Afghanistan’s political leadership has been invited to the conference.

