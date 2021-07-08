Thursday, July 8, 2021  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Under my umbrella: Abbottabad waterfall is one of a kind

It is located 27 kilometers from Havelian

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
Pakistan is home to a lot of beautiful sites, especially up in the north. One of them is the Umbrella Waterfall in Abbottabad. It is located 27 kilometers from Havelian and it takes 30 to 45 minutes of hiking from the Poona village to reach the beautiful waterfall.

The place gets its name from the giant umbrella shaped rock formations which covers the whole waterfall. Watch the video and find out everything you need to know about this mesmerizing work of nature.

