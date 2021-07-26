Monday, July 26, 2021  | 15 Zilhaj, 1442
Umrah resumes for international pilgrims from August

Some new rules have been set for pilgrims

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

Saudia Arabia has announced the reopening of Umrah for international pilgrims from 1st Muharram 1443 (August 10) after the success of Hajj 2021.

Haramain Sharifain tweeted that the eligibility and requirements change frequently due to evolving circumstances surrounding COVID-19.

Some new rules have been set for pilgrims, including age limits.

According to the new instructions, all countries must send direct flights except for nine countries (Pakistan, India, Indonesia, Egypt, Turkey, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa and Lebanon). They require quarantine for 14 days in a third country before arriving in the kingdom.

The vaccine is a mandatory requirement. Pilgrims must get Pfizer, Moderna, Astrazenca or Johnson & Johnson. Moreover, if someone received Chinese vaccine they need a booster shot of the vaccines mentioned above.

Pilgrims who are 18 years old and above will be allowed for Umrah.

This year just 60,000 people, all citizens or residents of Saudi Arabia, had performed Hajj and foreign pilgrims were again barred due to coronavirus.

