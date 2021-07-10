Umar Akmal gets fans arrested over request for autograph

Four fans showed up at Umar Akmal’s residence for autographs late Thursday only to get arrested later.

The middle-order batsman got into an argument with them that turned into a brawl outside his house in Lahore’s Defense, according to the police.

They arrived on the spot to arrest the four men on Akmal’s complaint.

His fans, one of whom happens to be a British national, have filed a case against the cricketer as well.

Akmal has represented Pakistan in 16 Tests, 121 ODIs, and 84 T20Is, wherein he managed to score 5,887 runs. These included three centuries and 34 fifties.

