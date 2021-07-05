Monday, July 5, 2021  | 24 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Two robbers killed in Karachi encounter with police

One injured suspect arrested

Posted: Jul 5, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Two robbers were killed in an encounter with the police in Karachi’s Malir area on Monday, officials said.

A police patrol signalled a car to pull over on Shahrae Faisal but the suspects sped it up.

The police followed the vehicle and closed in on it near Malir no 15, according to police officials.

The suspects kept firing gunshots during the chase. The police team returned the gunfire too.

In the exchange of fire, two suspected robbers were killed while one injured suspect was arrested.

Ferozabad SHO Aurangzeb and Constable Momin received gunshot wounds in the pursuit of the suspects.

The police seized a Kalashnikov, three 9mm pistols and several rounds from the suspects.

A case has been registered.






 

 
 

 

