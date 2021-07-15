Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Pasni attack: ISPR

An officer and a sepoy of the Pakistan Army were martyred in a targetted IED attack near the Khuda Bux Bazar in Pasni Thursday morning, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

“Capt Affan Masood and Sepoy Babar Zaman embraced Shahadat,” the army’s media wing stated.

A search operation is underway to apprehend the perpetrators.

“Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by hostile intelligence agencies (HIAs) cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan. Security forces are determined to neutralize such nefarious designs at all costs,” the ISPR said.

On July 13, two soldiers were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram.

