Saturday, July 10, 2021  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Two men killed in Dadu clash

Five people injured

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Two men were killed and five injured in an armed clash between two groups in Dadu Saturday morning, the police said. The clash erupted near the A-section police station. It started off with an exchange of profanities and punches but then gunshots were fired, according to the police. The injured people have been shifted to the Dadu Civil Hospital. Three of them, who were said to be in a critical condition, have been taken to Nawabshah. "The Bhand and Solangi groups have been in a conflict for years now," the investigating officer said, adding that the situation aggravated Friday. The police have arrested two men and are investigating the matter. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Two men were killed and five injured in an armed clash between two groups in Dadu Saturday morning, the police said.

The clash erupted near the A-section police station. It started off with an exchange of profanities and punches but then gunshots were fired, according to the police.

The injured people have been shifted to the Dadu Civil Hospital. Three of them, who were said to be in a critical condition, have been taken to Nawabshah.

“The Bhand and Solangi groups have been in a conflict for years now,” the investigating officer said, adding that the situation aggravated Friday.

The police have arrested two men and are investigating the matter.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
conflict dadu
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Dadu firing, dadu firing two killed, dadu conflict
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan issues notices to Qatar Airways, flydubai over flight delays
Pakistan issues notices to Qatar Airways, flydubai over flight delays
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Karachi’s Nasla Tower: ABAD forms committee for affectees, disassociates itself
Karachi’s Nasla Tower: ABAD forms committee for affectees, disassociates itself
Karachi school's name to be restored after social media backlash
Karachi school’s name to be restored after social media backlash
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
Karachi student dies after being attacked by bull
Karachi student dies after being attacked by bull
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Karachi neurologist suffering from Naegleria fowleri put on ventilator
Karachi neurologist suffering from Naegleria fowleri put on ventilator
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.