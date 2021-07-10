Two men killed in Dadu clash

Two men were killed and five injured in an armed clash between two groups in Dadu Saturday morning, the police said.

The clash erupted near the A-section police station. It started off with an exchange of profanities and punches but then gunshots were fired, according to the police.

The injured people have been shifted to the Dadu Civil Hospital. Three of them, who were said to be in a critical condition, have been taken to Nawabshah.

“The Bhand and Solangi groups have been in a conflict for years now,” the investigating officer said, adding that the situation aggravated Friday.

The police have arrested two men and are investigating the matter.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.