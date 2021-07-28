Two brothers arrested over suspected involvement in Dasu attack

Two suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in the Dasu attack, the police said Wednesday.

According to the law and enforcement agencies, the suspects are brothers from Quetta. They had been living in Lahore for the past 15 years.

Pakistan has claimed that the Dasu and Johar Town attacks were carried out by India.

On July 14, thirteen people, including nine Chinese nationals, died when a passenger van carrying them to the Dasu hydropower plant fell into a ditch after a blast.

The people killed included Chinese engineers, surveyors, and mechanical staff. Twenty-eight Chinese men were injured. They were moved to the Combined Military Hospital, Rawalpindi.

Initial investigations revealed explosives were used in the blast, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry revealed last week. Following this, a 15-member Chinese team landed in Pakistan to investigate the attack along with the Pakistan Army.

Two days ago, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that the investigation has been completed and China has expressed satisfaction over it.

Israel and India can’t even tolerate the sight of Prime Minister Imran Khan because of the stand he has taken against the atrocities in Kashmir and his favourable image in the Muslim world, he said. “They have launched an “undeclared hybrid war” against Pakistan.”

