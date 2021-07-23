Friday, July 23, 2021  | 12 Zilhaj, 1442
Two bodies retrieved from Indus river near Attock

Five people drowned last week

Posted: Jul 23, 2021
Posted: Jul 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The bodies of two Attock men, who drowned in the Indus River last week, were retrieved on Friday.

According to rescue officials, three members of the same family drowned while swimming in the river at Attock Khurd five days ago. They were residents of Darul Salam Colony.

The bodies of 25-year-old Najibullah and 10-year-old Wahab were found, while the search for 15-year-old Usman continues.

A large number of people bring their families to the Indus River for a picnic during the Eid holidays. For their safety, the administration has deployed rescue officers near the river banks.

attock INDUS RIVER
 
