Monday, July 26, 2021  | 15 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > News

Tug boats reach Sea View to rescue stranded cargo ship

Heng Tong 77 is stuck in Karachi since July 21

Posted: Jul 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Twitter

Listen to the story
Foreign tug boats have arrived at Karachi's Sea View to rescue Heng Tong 77, the cargo ship stuck at the beach for the past five days. A rescue operation for the vessel began Monday. Tug boats of the Karachi Port Trust will participate in it as well. According to Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, a Chinese expert has been flown in to assist the operation. Tong 77 departed from India's Chennai port for Istanbul. On July 18, it stopped in Karachi for staff changes. The high tides pushed it towards the coast, a few kilometres away from Sea View. Experts of the Karachi Port Trust and Pakistan Navy have warned of the shipping breaking down resulting in environmental hazards such as oil spills in the ocean. On Monday, the rescue team dug sand in the ocean to create a route that would help them reach the vessel. A 200 meters floatation boom has been deployed along the starboard side and the ship is being monitored 24/7 by the KPT Marine Pollution Control and Port Security personnel, Zaidi tweeted Sunday. He added that a fact-finding committee, too, has been formed to investigate the issue. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
cargo ship Karachi sea view
