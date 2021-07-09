Friday, July 9, 2021  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > News

Transgender person killed in Mardan after music event

A case has been registered against three men

Posted: Jul 9, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago

A transgender person was killed while returning from a music event in Mardan Thursday night.

The police said that the transgender person, identified as Mubashar Syed alias Kalji, attended a music event in Seri Bahlol the same night. The event was called off after the residents complained.

Kalji and their friends were returning home when they had a fight with three people. They opened fire and they died on the spot.

The transgender person belonged to Mardan’s Gujarat.

The Sarho Shah police registered an FIR on the complaint of the deceased’s brother Sadhir Syed. He said that a man identified as Bilal along with his friends had attacked Kalji.

Three transgender people have been attacked in Mardan in the last two weeks. Before this, two transgender people were attacked and raped.

According to Pakistan’s Transgender Association, at least 73 transgender persons have been killed since 2015.

Note: We weren’t able to immediately identify the pronouns preferred by the transgender person because of which we have used “they/them”.

