Train bogies separate at Daharki

Two bogies of a loaded train from Lahore to Karachi separated near Dad Leghari gate in Daharki.

The Dad Leghari up-track has been closed and the train operations suspended.

Repairs are underway, according to railway officials.

Two bogies of a loaded train derailed at Kotri and the down yard track was

temporarily suspended on Tuesday as well.

Earlier, on June 7, four bogies of the Millat Express from Karachi to Sargodha derailed and hit the Sir Syed Express coming from Rawalpindi to Karachi.

