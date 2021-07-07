Wednesday, July 7, 2021  | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Train bogies separate at Daharki

Up-track has been closed, train operations suspended

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago

Two bogies of a loaded train from Lahore to Karachi separated near Dad Leghari gate in Daharki.

The Dad Leghari up-track has been closed and the train operations suspended.

Repairs are underway, according to railway officials.

Two bogies of a loaded train derailed at Kotri and the down yard track was
temporarily suspended on Tuesday as well.

Earlier, on June 7, four bogies of the Millat Express from Karachi to Sargodha derailed and hit the Sir Syed Express coming from Rawalpindi to Karachi.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
bogies separated Dharki loaded train
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan issues notices to Qatar Airways, flydubai over flight delays
Pakistan issues notices to Qatar Airways, flydubai over flight delays
Karachi’s Nasla Tower: ABAD forms committee for affectees, disassociates itself
Karachi’s Nasla Tower: ABAD forms committee for affectees, disassociates itself
Karachi student dies after being attacked by bull
Karachi student dies after being attacked by bull
Naegleria death in Karachi: How was the patient infected?
Naegleria death in Karachi: How was the patient infected?
Karachi neurologist suffering from Naegleria fowleri put on ventilator
Karachi neurologist suffering from Naegleria fowleri put on ventilator
Sindh to provide land to affectees of Karachi anti-encroachment operations
Sindh to provide land to affectees of Karachi anti-encroachment operations
Karachi’s Jubilee Market sealed after 11 shops collapse
Karachi’s Jubilee Market sealed after 11 shops collapse
RAW behind Johar Town blast: Moeed Yousuf
RAW behind Johar Town blast: Moeed Yousuf
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Imran Khan: Can Pakistan conduct a drone strike in UK?
Imran Khan: Can Pakistan conduct a drone strike in UK?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.