Traces of explosives found in Dasu bus blast: minister

Initial investigations have confirmed traces of explosives in the Dasu bus explosion in Upper Kohistan, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry revealed.

On Wednesday, 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals, died when a passenger van carrying them to the Dasu hydropower plant fell into a ditch after a blast.

“Terrorism can’t be ruled out [from the explosion],” the minister tweeted on Thursday. Prime Minister Imran Khan is personally supervising all the developments in the tragedy.

“In this regard, the government is in close coordination with the Chinese embassy,” Chaudhry said, adding that the countries are committed to fighting terrorism together.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi has stressed the immediate arrest and severe punishment for perpetrators responsible for the attack.

“Lessons should be learned from the incident, and the security measures for China-Pakistan cooperation projects should be further strengthened to ensure the safe and smooth operation of all projects,” he said.

He spoke to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation-Council of Foreign Ministers in Dushanbe on Wednesday.

At least 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals, died and over 20 were injured in an explosion inside a bus carrying workers to the Dasu Dam site in Upper Kohistan Wednesday morning.

“The blast sparked a fire in the engine plunging the vehicle into a ravine, a local government official told AFP, requesting not be named.

He said a further 28 Chinese nationals were injured. The people killed included Chinese engineers, surveyors, and mechanical staff.

