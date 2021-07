Art: M. Obair/SAMAA Digital

These are some of the stories we will be following today, July 31, 2021, Saturday:

Key accused in Noor Mukadam case, Zahir Jaffer, will be produced in court today. During the last hearing the police was awarded physical remand on the grounds that he was physically required in Lahore for the forensics of videos. Est 12pm

A fourth wave of coronavirus spread in Pakistan. The positivity rate is 8.4%. The epsilon variant has surfaced.

>> 65 more deaths reported across Pakistan

>> 4,950 new cases reported in twenty-four hours

>> 70% of cases of the Delta variant in major cities of Punjab

>> The new Epsilon variant confirmed by Dr. Yasmeen Rashid

Gilgit-Baltistan floods disrupt traffic on the Karakoram highway which is closed at 25 places. Landslides reported. Hundreds of tourists are stranded. It may take three to four days to open. The Meteorological Department forecasts more heavy rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from today. Passengers and tourists to refrain from traveling on the Karakoram Highway beyond Chilas for a week.

Sindh has imposed a partial lockdown till August 8. Read more here: What stays open and what closes.



Many of you receive telephone calls and messages from unknown numbers asking you for personal details on ATM cards, ID cards, ATM pins and bank account numbers. When you respond to such calls, they try to scam you out of your savings. How can you identify these scammers? SAMAA Money’s Sonia Karamat explains in this video.

