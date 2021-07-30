Friday, July 30, 2021  | 19 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
Today’s outlook: Vaccination deadline, Karachi lockdown and Afghanistan updates

Posted: Jul 30, 2021
Posted: Jul 30, 2021

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, July 30:

  • The Delta variant has been spreading at an alarming rate across the country. Pakistan reported 4537 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday and 86 people died in the last 24 hours. The toll has reached 23,295.
  • A decision will be taken at a meeting of the Sindh Corona Task Force today to impose a complete lockdown in Karachi.
  • NCOC announced that everyone should get inoculated before August 31, including school drivers, students above 18, employees and workers of wedding halls and restaurants.
  • Who will be the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir? PTI Chairman Imran Khan interviewed Sultan Mehmood, Khawaja Farooq, Tanvir Ilyas and Azhar Sadiq. The final name will be announced after consultations.
  • Fighting continues in Afghanistan, with the Afghan Taliban capturing large parts of Lashkar Gah in Kandahar Province and an arms depot in Logar.

Some of our most read stories

Many of you receive telephone calls and messages from unknown numbers asking you for personal details on ATM cards, ID cards, ATM pins and bank account numbers.

When you respond to such calls, they try to scam you out of your savings. How can you identify these scammers? SAMAA Money’s Sonia Karamat explains in this video.

Shehroze Kashif has become the youngest mountaineer ever to summit K2, the second tallest peak in the world.

The 19-year-old shared the news on his Facebook page after successfully climbing the mountain early Tuesday. He hoisted Pakistan’s flag there as well.

In case you missed it

The Election Commission has issued a show-cause notice to Prime Minister Imran for failing to hold intra-party elections as PTI chairperson. The commission has directed the PTI chairperson to submit a reply within 14 days

The Capital Development Authority, an entity responsible for municipal services in Islamabad, has decided to identify housing societies built on a stormwater drain in Section E-11 and demolition them.

The decision has been taken after some areas in Islamabad were flooded following territorial rains Wednesday. At first, it was reported that the flooding occurred because of a cloudburst but it was later learned that faulty planning was the cause of it. In the E-11 sector, the passage of a stormwater drain was altered to build new structures, and that led to the flooding.

