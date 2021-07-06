Tuesday, July 6, 2021  | 25 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
Today’s outlook: Taliban won’t tolerate violation of Doha agreement

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Jul 6, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Tuesday):

  • The Pakistan International Airlines will operate 18 flights to bring back Pakistanis stranded in Gulf countries. The flights will begin today for Doha, Bahrain and the UAE.
  • PM Imran Khan will preside over a meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad today. The meeting will discuss a 22-point agenda, including the Civil Aviation Authority and Airports Authority Ordinance and retail price of Covid-19 vaccines.
  • Another 25 people died of coronavirus in Pakistan, bringing the death toll to 452. The country reported 347 new infections in the last 24 hours.
  • The United Nations has resolved the biggest problem of travellers. All coronavirus vaccines are now acceptable around the world, according to the WHO.
  • The Afghan Taliban have warned the US that they will not tolerate violation of the Doha agreement. They have warned of serious consequences if foreign forces did not withdraw by September. The group has captured one-third of the 421 districts in the country.
  • Tajikistan says more than one thousand Afghan soldiers have taken refuge after clashes with the Taliban.
  • Custom officials seize 30kg heroin from two passengers at the Islamabad airport. The suspects, who were travelling to Britain, carried drugs worth Rs300 million in their clothes.
  • CTD and security forces kill five suspected terrorists in an operation in Quetta’s Hazar Ganji area. The suspects were planning to target sensitive installations, according to a CTD spokesperson. Weapons and ammunition were seized from them as well.
  • NAB opens a new case against PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, asking how he made a property in New York and why didn’t he declare the Manhattan apartment.
  • Kashmiris around the world are observing the Martyrs Week. A complete strike has been called in the Indian-occupied territories. July 8 will be observed as a day of resistance in memory of late Kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Wani and his associates.

