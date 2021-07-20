Tuesday, July 20, 2021  | 9 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Eidul Azha in Saudi Arabia, monsoon rains

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Jul 20, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, July 20:

  • Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia offered Eidul Azha prayers at the Masjid Al-Haram. The Kingdom hosted the second Hajj during the pandemic. Only 60,000 residents were allowed to perform the pilgrimage.
  • The last T-20 of the series between England and Pakistan will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.
  • The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain and thunderstorms in Islamabad, upper and central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan in the next 12 hours.
  • Pakistan has reported 2,145 new coronavirus cases and 37 deaths in the last 24 hours.
  • Pakistan has requested the Afghan government to review its decision to recall its ambassador after his daughter was kidnapped and tortured in Islamabad. “We know the facts and we are willing to cooperate with the Afghan government. We want to keep our engagement the same, especially since we are in the middle of a peace process,” Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.

Some of our most-read stories:

All of Karachi’s nullah maps in one place

In case you missed it:

India has been using an Israeli spyware to hack into the smartphones of political leaders, journalists, and businessmen across the world, a report prepared by 17 international media organizations revealed Sunday. Prime Minister Imran Khan is on the list too.

The Delta variant is predominant in the coronavirus cases reported across Pakistan during the fourth wave, Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said. He urged people to strictly implement Covid-19 precautionary measures: get vaccinated, wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Eidul Azha monsoon rains
 
