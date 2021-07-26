Monday, July 26, 2021  | 15 Zilhaj, 1442
Today’s outlook: PTI majority in AJK, coronavirus and lockdown imposed

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Jul 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, July 26:

  • Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf won a simple majority in Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly giving it the power to form a government after Sunday’s election.
  • Maryam Nawaz has rejected elections results after PTI’s victory in Azad Kashmir.
  • Sindh to reimpose a lockdown today as coronavirus cases rapidly surge. Indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants has been banned, markets will be allowed to stay open from 6 am to 6 pm and a ban has been imposed on weddings and gatherings.
  • Pakistan reported 3752 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday and 32 people died in the last 24 hours. The death toll has reached 23,048. The rate of positive cases is 6 percent.

Some of our most read stories

Young weightlifter Talha Talib narrowly missed out on winning an Olympic medal for Pakistan but won the hearts of the nation. The 21-year-old finished fifth in the 67kg category at the Tokyo Olympics with an overall impressive lifting of 320 KG of weight.

In the snatch round, Talib finished second on the table after lifting 150 KG weight whereas in the Clean & Jerk round, the Gujranwala-born—despite failing in the first attempt—managed to lift 170 KG weight in the third attempt.

Therapy Works, a counseling and training service, has said that it never authorised clinical practice for Zahir Jaffer, a man arrested for murdering and beheading Noor Mukadam last week.

The suspect, Zahir Jaffer, worked for his family business Ahmed Jaffer & Company as a chief brand strategist and also said he was a therapist with Therapy Works in Islamabad.

In case you missed it

Zahir Jaffer, who has been accused of murdering the 27-year-old daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat Noor Mukadam, appeared in an Islamabad court on Saturday after the completion of his three-day physical remand. The court approved his physical remand for two days and asked the police to present him in court on July 26 (Monday)

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the revised schedule for the T20I series against Pakistan.The contest was originally scheduled to begin on July 27 where both teams were to play five matches.

If you have plans of travelling up North, make sure you are vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. The National Command and Operation Centre has made coronavirus vaccination certificates mandatory for domestic air travel from August 1.

outlook, Azad Kashmir election 2021, Coronavirus, lockdown
 

