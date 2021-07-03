Saturday, July 3, 2021  | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Today’s outlook: PM to launch remittance programme for Pakistanis abroad

Notes from the newsroom

Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Saturday]:

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the National Remittance Loyalty programme for overseas Pakistanis.
  • The Sindh government will go to the Supreme Court to ask for funds for plots to be provided to the people displaced during the demolition along Karachi’s Orangi, Gujjar, and Mehmoodabad nullahs, which had to be widened ahead of the monsoon this year.
  • PIA will operate special flights for Doha and Bahrain to bring Pakistanis stuck abroad.
  • More than 10 people have been arrested for attacking a NAB team in Jacobabad on Friday. They will be presented in court.
  • The National Accountability Bureau has decided to send a legal notice to Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani.
  • Former president Asif Ali Zardari was rushed to hospital in Karachi Friday night. According to PPP spokesperson Shazia Marri, his health deteriorated due to “exertion and exhaustion”.
  • Power Minister Hammad Azhar has promised gas and electricity shortages across the country will end by Monday, July 5.
  • The Sindh government has reopened cinemas, indoor dining, and wedding halls for vaccinated people.
  • Rain with thunderstorms is expected in multiple parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

