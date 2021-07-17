Today’s outlook: PM in Azad Kashmir, Covid-19 and downsized Hajj

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, July 17:

Pakistan reported 2,783 new cases and 49 deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. According to NCOC chief Asad Umar, the number of Delta variant cases in the country is rapidly increasing.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a meeting in the Bagh Azad Jammu and Kashmir today.

Pakistan has postponed the Afghan Peace Conference. New dates will be announced soon.

Pakistan defeated England by 31 runs in the first T20 match.

The second downsized Hajj during the coronavirus pandemic will begin today. This year, Saudi Arabia is allowing 60,000 residents to perform the pilgrimage.

A Chinese team will visit the Dasu Dam site today to investigate the bus explosion in which 13 Chinese nationals were killed.

In case you missed it:

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed from the Central and South Asia Conference in Tashkent Friday. “It is unfair and disappointing of Aghanistan to blame Pakistan for the political unrest in the country,” he said, adding that no country has played a role like Pakistan did to bring the Taliban to the table for dialogue.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi has joined the video-sharing app TikTok to “spread the message of positivity and motivation for the youth of Pakistan”.

