Today’s outlook: PM in Azad Kashmir, Covid-19 and downsized Hajj

Notes from the newsroom
Here are some of the stories we will be following today, July 17:
Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed from the Central and South Asia Conference in Tashkent Friday. “It is unfair and disappointing of Aghanistan to blame Pakistan for the political unrest in the country,” he said, adding that no country has played a role like Pakistan did to bring the Taliban to the table for dialogue.
Pakistan President Arif Alvi has joined the video-sharing app TikTok to “spread the message of positivity and motivation for the youth of Pakistan”.