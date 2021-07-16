Friday, July 16, 2021  | 5 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Petrol price hike, Delta variant and rains

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Listen to the story
Here are some of the stories we will be following today, July 16: Heavy rain was reported in several areas of Karachi last night. People were stuck in traffic for hours. Many complained of power outages lasting hours.The government has increased the petrol price by Rs5.4 per litre. The price of diesel is up by Rs2.54 per litre and that of Kerosene rose by Rs1.39.Pakistan reported 1,327 cases and 31 deaths from the novel coronavirus on Thursday. NCOC chief Asad Umar has said that the number of patients of the Delta variant in the country is increasing.A conference for the Afghan peace process will be held in Islamabad. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will meet. Pakistan has intensified all efforts for peace in Afghanistan.The PM will attend multiple ceremonies and forums in Uzbekistan. In case you missed it: The use of two different vaccine brands to be immunised from the coronavirus is useless, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said. “Double-locking” is needless and the World Health Organization has also warned against it Initial investigations have confirmed traces of explosives in the Dasu bus explosion in Upper Kohistan, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry revealed. On Wednesday, 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals, died when a passenger van carrying them to the Dasu hydropower plant fell into a ditch after a blast. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, July 16:

  • Heavy rain was reported in several areas of Karachi last night. People were stuck in traffic for hours. Many complained of power outages lasting hours.
  • The government has increased the petrol price by Rs5.4 per litre. The price of diesel is up by Rs2.54 per litre and that of Kerosene rose by Rs1.39.
  • Pakistan reported 1,327 cases and 31 deaths from the novel coronavirus on Thursday. NCOC chief Asad Umar has said that the number of patients of the Delta variant in the country is increasing.
  • A conference for the Afghan peace process will be held in Islamabad. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will meet. Pakistan has intensified all efforts for peace in Afghanistan.
  • The PM will attend multiple ceremonies and forums in Uzbekistan.

In case you missed it:

The use of two different vaccine brands to be immunised from the coronavirus is useless, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said. “Double-locking” is needless and the World Health Organization has also warned against it

Initial investigations have confirmed traces of explosives in the Dasu bus explosion in Upper Kohistan, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry revealed. On Wednesday, 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals, died when a passenger van carrying them to the Dasu hydropower plant fell into a ditch after a blast.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Coronavirus Delta Variant petrol Rain
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
petrol price, imran khan, tashkent, Uzbekistan, coronavirus cases, delta variant
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
All of Karachi's nullah maps in one place
All of Karachi’s nullah maps in one place
Heavy rain lashes Karachi
Heavy rain lashes Karachi
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Usman Mirza case: Rape, extortion charges included in the FIR
Usman Mirza case: Rape, extortion charges included in the FIR
Be careful while jumping in pools at Karachi farmhouses
Be careful while jumping in pools at Karachi farmhouses
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.