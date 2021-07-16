Today’s outlook: Petrol price hike, Delta variant and rains

Notes from the newsroom
Here are some of the stories we will be following today, July 16:
The use of two different vaccine brands to be immunised from the coronavirus is useless, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said. “Double-locking” is needless and the World Health Organization has also warned against it
Initial investigations have confirmed traces of explosives in the Dasu bus explosion in Upper Kohistan, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry revealed. On Wednesday, 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals, died when a passenger van carrying them to the Dasu hydropower plant fell into a ditch after a blast.