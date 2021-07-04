Sunday, July 4, 2021  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: PDM rally in Swat

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Listen to the story
Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Sunday): The Pakistan Democratic Movement will rally in Swat despite restrictions by the administration. Two brothers were arrested for beating up their sister for demanding inheritance in PeshawarThe Sindh government has approached the Supreme Court seekings funds worth Rs30 billion from the Bahria Town fund. It says that the money will be used to provide alternate houses to the affectees of Gujjar nullah.The Federal Investigations Agency has issued a show-cause notice to PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz in a money laundering case. It has directed him to give details of how Rs25 billion were transferred in the accounts of sugar mill employees. Sindh Education Minister will appear in Karachi's NAB office Monday. "I will go there alone even if they file a case against me," he said. Seven Pakistanis were killed in a fire at a house in Canada’s Chestermere on Friday. Five people managed to escape, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported. The reason has yet to be ascertained. England has announced its 16-member squad for the one-day series against Pakistan. The first match will be played on July 8. A full house is expected at cattle markets across the country today. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Sunday):

  • The Pakistan Democratic Movement will rally in Swat despite restrictions by the administration.
  • Two brothers were arrested for beating up their sister for demanding inheritance in Peshawar
  • The Sindh government has approached the Supreme Court seekings funds worth Rs30 billion from the Bahria Town fund. It says that the money will be used to provide alternate houses to the affectees of Gujjar nullah.
  • The Federal Investigations Agency has issued a show-cause notice to PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz in a money laundering case. It has directed him to give details of how Rs25 billion were transferred in the accounts of sugar mill employees.
  • Sindh Education Minister will appear in Karachi’s NAB office Monday. “I will go there alone even if they file a case against me,” he said.
  • Seven Pakistanis were killed in a fire at a house in Canada’s Chestermere on Friday. Five people managed to escape, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported. The reason has yet to be ascertained.
  • England has announced its 16-member squad for the one-day series against Pakistan. The first match will be played on July 8.
  • A full house is expected at cattle markets across the country today.

PDM Swat
HOME  
 
 
FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
