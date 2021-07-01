Thursday, July 1, 2021  | 20 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Parliamentary committee meets to discuss Afghanistan, Kashmir situation

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Jul 1, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Thursday):

  • Parliamentary committee on national security will hold an in-camera meeting today. The forum will discuss the Afghanistan, India and occupied Kashmir situation. The ISI director general will brief the committee on the internal security situation as well.
  • PM Imran Khan says Pakistan is willing to partner up with America for the promotion of peace, but not for conflict. The government will not compromise the country’s sovereignty any longer, he vows.
  • The price of petrol has been increased by Rs2 per litre. It now costs Rs112.69. High-speed diesel has gone up by Rs1.44 to Rs113.94.
  • Coronavirus claims another 40 lives in the country. The death toll has reached 22,321. The country reported 1,037 new infections in the last 24 hours.
  • PM Imran Khan invites opposition members to sit with the government and discuss electoral reforms for the “future of democracy”. “It is time for us to fight elections and for people to stop complaining about election results,” he says.
  • Bilawal Bhutto Zardari criticises PM Imran Khan for speaking about the world but briefing parliament on his government’s three-year performance. The PPP chairman questioned what relief the government provided to the poor.
  • Donald Rumsfeld, the cocksure and unrepentant defense secretary who led the United States into war in Iraq and Afghanistan, has died, his family announced Wednesday. He was 88.

