Today’s outlook: Parliamentary committee meets to discuss Afghanistan, Kashmir situation

Parliamentary committee on national security will hold an in-camera meeting today. The forum will discuss the Afghanistan, India and occupied Kashmir situation. The ISI director general will brief the committee on the internal security situation as well.
Coronavirus claims another 40 lives in the country. The death toll has reached 22,321. The country reported 1,037 new infections in the last 24 hours.
PM Imran Khan invites opposition members to sit with the government and discuss electoral reforms for the “future of democracy”. “It is time for us to fight elections and for people to stop complaining about election results,” he says.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari criticises PM Imran Khan for speaking about the world but briefing parliament on his government’s three-year performance. The PPP chairman questioned what relief the government provided to the poor.
Donald Rumsfeld, the cocksure and unrepentant defense secretary who led the United States into war in Iraq and Afghanistan, has died, his family announced Wednesday. He was 88.
