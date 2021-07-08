Thursday, July 8, 2021  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Today’s outlook: Pakistan covid cases rise, Shehbaz Sharif in court

Notes from the newsroom

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Thursday):

  • Pakistan has reported 683 new coronavirus cases and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours. The infection rate in the country has increased to 3.3%.
  • Kashmiris around the world are commemorating the ‘Resistance Day’ today. A march will be held in Tral.
  • An accountability court in Lahore will hear money laundering cases against PML-N leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz.
  • The fifth death anniversary of philanthropist and social worker Abdul Sattar Edhi is being observed across the country.
  • England has reached the semi-finals of the Euro Cup after 25 years by defeating Denmark. The final will be played between Italy and England on Monday.
  • Students of class nine will sit for their exams across Karachi.

In case you missed it:

The prices of small cars are going to be reduced by Rs100,000, Industries and Production Minister Khusro Bakhtiar said in a press conference Wednesday. The price of 1,000cc cars will be reduced by Rs142,000. The government has eliminated the Federal Excise Duty and has reduced sales tax on cars in Budget 2021-22.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari’s interim bail has been approved in the New York property case till July 28. The Islamabad High Court heard the case on Wednesday. The PPP co-chairperson, who appeared in court, has been instructed to submit Rs0.5 million surety bonds.

President Arif Alvi has appointed PTI leader Syed Zahoor Agha as the new Balochistan governor hours after Justice (retired) Amanullah Khan resigned from the post.

