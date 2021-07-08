Today’s outlook: Pakistan covid cases rise, Shehbaz Sharif in court

Notes from the newsroom
Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Thursday):
The prices of small cars are going to be reduced by Rs100,000, Industries and Production Minister Khusro Bakhtiar said in a press conference Wednesday. The price of 1,000cc cars will be reduced by Rs142,000. The government has eliminated the Federal Excise Duty and has reduced sales tax on cars in Budget 2021-22.
Former president Asif Ali Zardari’s interim bail has been approved in the New York property case till July 28. The Islamabad High Court heard the case on Wednesday. The PPP co-chairperson, who appeared in court, has been instructed to submit Rs0.5 million surety bonds.
President Arif Alvi has appointed PTI leader Syed Zahoor Agha as the new Balochistan governor hours after Justice (retired) Amanullah Khan resigned from the post.