Today’s Outlook: Monsoon starts, Italy defeats England

This is news we are following in Pakistan today, Monday, July 12:

The monsoon rains have started across Pakistan. In Karachi, the power was cut in many neighbourhoods with the first few minutes of rain. But it was restored within 30 minutes in some areas. Islamabad, Rawalpindi got their fair share of rain too. Rain flooded lower areas of Abbottabad’s Bilal Town and Shahzaman Colony with water entering houses, prompting rescues. Roads in Sialkot were submerged.

Fears are that rains will disrupt Eid flights. Fifteen people have died of coronavirus across the country in the last 24 hours. The total death toll has hit 22,597 and 1,808 new cases were reported.

Another death has been reported from Naegleria in Karachi. Zohaib Fahad, 8, of Shadman Town died at a private hospital. This brings the toll from the virus to four. One person is being treated. Experts urge people not to use water so that it rises in the nasal cavity.

Honda and Changan have reduced their prices , reports Bilal Hussain. Major developments in the auto policy to open up competition and encourage local production.



Italy has won the Euro 2020 for a second time in the row, by defeating England.

Major developments taking place on the Taliban front in Afghanistan. India has vacated its consulate in Kandahar. Fifty diplomats and other staff have been recalled and sent home on a special plane.