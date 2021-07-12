Monday, July 12, 2021  | 1 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Today’s Outlook: Monsoon starts, Italy defeats England

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

This is news we are following in Pakistan today, Monday, July 12:

  • The monsoon rains have started across Pakistan. In Karachi, the power was cut in many neighbourhoods with the first few minutes of rain. But it was restored within 30 minutes in some areas. Islamabad, Rawalpindi got their fair share of rain too. Rain flooded lower areas of Abbottabad’s Bilal Town and Shahzaman Colony with water entering houses, prompting rescues. Roads in Sialkot were submerged.
    Fears are that rains will disrupt Eid flights.
  • Fifteen people have died of coronavirus across the country in the last 24 hours. The total death toll has hit 22,597 and 1,808 new cases were reported.
  • Another death has been reported from Naegleria in Karachi. Zohaib Fahad, 8, of Shadman Town died at a private hospital. This brings the toll from the virus to four. One person is being treated. Experts urge people not to use water so that it rises in the nasal cavity.
    Important read: How the patients are infected
    Our investigation: 70% of Karachi’s water not chlorinated

    Our most read story:
    Honda and Changan have reduced their prices, reports Bilal Hussain. Major developments in the auto policy to open up competition and encourage local production.

    In case you missed these developments:
  • Italy has won the Euro 2020 for a second time in the row, by defeating England.
  • Major developments taking place on the Taliban front in Afghanistan. India has vacated its consulate in Kandahar. Fifty diplomats and other staff have been recalled and sent home on a special plane.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
news updates pakistan, latest news Pakistan, today's outlook, monsoon rains
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Karachi’s Nasla Tower: ABAD forms committee for affectees, disassociates itself
Karachi’s Nasla Tower: ABAD forms committee for affectees, disassociates itself
Karachi school's name to be restored after social media backlash
Karachi school’s name to be restored after social media backlash
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Karachi neurologist suffering from Naegleria fowleri put on ventilator
Karachi neurologist suffering from Naegleria fowleri put on ventilator
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
Naran anti-encroachment operation: Balakot policeman injured in firing
Naran anti-encroachment operation: Balakot policeman injured in firing
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.