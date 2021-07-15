Thursday, July 15, 2021  | 4 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Monsoon rains, PM leaves for Uzbekistan

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Jul 15, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, July 15:

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Uzbekistan today with Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed and other cabinet members.
  • Rain is forecast in Karachi after 2pm.
  • Monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Houses have flooded leaving people stranded.
  • Former Pakistan president Mamnoon Hussain passed away at a hospital in Karachi on Wednesday. He was 80 years old. 
  • The Sindh government has closed schools, indoor dining, cinemas, indoor gyms, and sports activities after the province reported cases of the Delta variant.
  • The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has recommended an increase of Rs11 in the price of petrol.

In case you missed it:

A meeting of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission was held on Wednesday to finalise the code of conduct for journalists for the upcoming elections. They decided that print, electronic and digital journalists will not share any unconfirmed news. They have been directed to provide “credible information and guidance to the general public regarding the holding of peaceful and  an impartial  conduct of the elections and will provide information to the people about the importance of the elections.”  

At least 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals, died and over 20 injured in an explosion inside a bus carrying workers to the Dasu Dam site in Upper Kohistan Wednesday morning.

Imran Khan monsoon rains uzbekistan
 
