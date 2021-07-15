Today’s outlook: Monsoon rains, PM leaves for Uzbekistan

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, July 15:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Uzbekistan today with Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed and other cabinet members.

Rain is forecast in Karachi after 2pm.

Monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Houses have flooded leaving people stranded.

Former Pakistan president Mamnoon Hussain passed away at a hospital in Karachi on Wednesday. He was 80 years old.

The Sindh government has closed schools, indoor dining, cinemas, indoor gyms, and sports activities after the province reported cases of the Delta variant.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has recommended an increase of Rs11 in the price of petrol.



A meeting of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission was held on Wednesday to finalise the code of conduct for journalists for the upcoming elections. They decided that print, electronic and digital journalists will not share any unconfirmed news. They have been directed to provide “credible information and guidance to the general public regarding the holding of peaceful and an impartial conduct of the elections and will provide information to the people about the importance of the elections.”

At least 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals, died and over 20 injured in an explosion inside a bus carrying workers to the Dasu Dam site in Upper Kohistan Wednesday morning.

