Today’s outlook: Monsoon rains, PM leaves for Uzbekistan

Notes from the newsroom
Here are some of the stories we will be following today, July 15:
A meeting of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission was held on Wednesday to finalise the code of conduct for journalists for the upcoming elections. They decided that print, electronic and digital journalists will not share any unconfirmed news. They have been directed to provide “credible information and guidance to the general public regarding the holding of peaceful and an impartial conduct of the elections and will provide information to the people about the importance of the elections.”
At least 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals, died and over 20 injured in an explosion inside a bus carrying workers to the Dasu Dam site in Upper Kohistan Wednesday morning.