Today’s outlook: Karachi rain, protests for Noor Mukadam

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, July 25:

The people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir are heading to the polls today. The polling started at 8am and will continue till 5pm. A total of 724 candidates are contesting for 45 general seats. This year, 20 women are competing in the polls. Five hundred and seventy-nine candidates are competing for 33 constituencies within Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The remaining are contesting for 12 “refugee constituencies” in the country’s four provinces. Read about the election updates here.

Punjab has reported 529 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the province’s positivity rate to 3%. The number of active cases is 10,757. Lahore reported 229 cases and its positivity rate now stands at 4%.

Protests will be held in Islamabad and Multan today against the brutal killing of 27-year-old Noor Mukadam on July 20. She was slaughtered at a house in F-7/4 on July 20. The police arrested a man, identified as Zahir Jaffer, from the murder site.

Four people were killed and eight injured after a van collided with a truck in Gujranwala early Sunday morning.

The Met department has predicted that Karachi will receive light rain today and the spell will continue till July 26.

Some of our most read stories

Therapy Works, a counseling and training service, has said that it never authorised clinical practice for Zahir Jaffer, a man arrested for murdering and beheading Noor Mukadam last week.

The suspect, Zahir Jaffer, worked for his family business Ahmed Jaffer & Company as a chief brand strategist and also said he was a therapist with Therapy Works in Islamabad.

A photo of Therapy Works level 5 students that has since been deleted. It shows Tahir and Zahir.

Atlas Honda has increased motorcycle prices by up to Rs5,000. The top-of-the-chain CB150F SE now costs Rs264,500 after a price hike.

In case you missed it

Zahir Jaffer, who has been accused of murdering the 27-year-old daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat Noor Mukadam, appeared in an Islamabad court on Saturday after the completion of his three-day physical remand. The court approved his physical remand for two days and asked the police to present him in court on July 26.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has decided to demolish encroachments along Karachi’s Gujjar and Orangi nullahs within 15 days.

A security guard of MQM MPA Khawaja Izharul Hassan shot a Foodpanda rider for ringing the doorbell of the politician’s home in Karachi’s Defence Saturday afternoon. The rider is being treated at a private hospital.

If you have plans of travelling up North, make sure you are vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. The National Command and Operation Centre has made coronavirus vaccination certificates mandatory for domestic air travel from August 1.



