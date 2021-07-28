Wednesday, July 28, 2021  | 17 Zilhaj, 1442
Today’s Outlook: Islamabad flooding, Karachi rains, AJK election results

Notes from the Newsroom

Posted: Jul 28, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, July 28:

Karachi weather update: Met Director Sardar Sarfaraz has said that the cloudy weather is caused by conditions at sea and will not lead to rain. They can only lead to some drizzle. The real monsoon spell is not likely in the next few days. The main monsoon trough is more towards the North of Pakistan where we are seeing rain.

Pakistan reported 4,119 new Covid-19 cases on Monday and 44 people have died in the last 24 hours. The toll has reached 23,131.

The State Bank of Pakistan will keep the interest rate at 7% for the next two months. The governor said that coronavirus is not over yet, though economic stability is essential. Foreign exchange reserves increased 25% and are expected to improve further.

Work has started to extract oil from a stranded ship offshore in Karachi. KPT fire tenders and ambulances are on standby. Read more here.

PTI has started thinking of who to put in government in Azad Kashmir. Barrister Sultan Mahmood’s name has been suggested for PM.

The PML-N has rejected the results of the Azad Kashmir general elections. Raja Farooq Haider has said he will campaign against it.

Polling for by-polls in the PP-38 constituency of Sialkot has started and will continue till 5 pm.

In case you missed it
Shah Hussain, who was convicted and sentenced for stabbing law student Khadija Siddiqui 23 times, was released early because of technical remissions. He was sentenced to five years in 2018. Hussain was, however, released on July 17 after serving jail time of just three and a half years. The development in the case led to an uproar on social media and multiple activists and lawyers questioned the Punjab government.

