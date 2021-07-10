Saturday, July 10, 2021  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Today’s outlook: Inter, matric exams begin, Shehbaz Sharif in court

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Jul 10, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Here are the stories we are following today, Saturday, July 10:

  • A fire erupted at a shoe factory in Karachi’s Korangi. Seven fire trucks have reached the site to douse it.
  • Pakistan reported 35 deaths and 1,828 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The infection rate in the country has increased 3.79%.
  • PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz will appear in a Lahore sessions court in the sugar scandal case.
  • Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eidul Azha on July 20. In Pakistan, the Ruet-e-Hill committee will meet on July 10 to sight the Zil Hajj moon.
  • The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain with thunderstorms in upper Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.
  • Pakistan has persuaded the Taliban to negotiate with the US for lasting peace and stability in the region, PM’s National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf said in an interview. “Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan peace process could merely be of facilitator, anything beyond this is not possible,” he pointed out.
  • Intermediate and matriculation exams begin across Pakistan.

Our most read exclusive stories:

How social media is empowering women entrepreneurs in Pakistan

rain in karachi

Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15

In case you missed it

The early signs of a fourth coronavirus wave have started showing, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar has warned. “Two weeks back I had tweeted that our artificial intelligence models are showing possible emergence of a fourth wave. Now there are clear early signs of the fourth wave starting,” Umar said.

The man who attacked renowned religious cleric Mufti Taqi Usmani suffers from paranoid schizophrenia. He has been seeking treatment at a private healthcare centre in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Al-Syed Psychiatric Institute, since 2015. On Thursday, Mufti Usmani was attacked by him while he was meeting people at Darul Uloom Korangi after Fajr prayers.

