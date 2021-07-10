Today’s outlook: Inter, matric exams begin, Shehbaz Sharif in court

Notes from the newsroom
Here are the stories we are following today, Saturday, July 10:
How social media is empowering women entrepreneurs in Pakistan
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
The early signs of a fourth coronavirus wave have started showing, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar has warned. “Two weeks back I had tweeted that our artificial intelligence models are showing possible emergence of a fourth wave. Now there are clear early signs of the fourth wave starting,” Umar said.
The man who attacked renowned religious cleric Mufti Taqi Usmani suffers from paranoid schizophrenia. He has been seeking treatment at a private healthcare centre in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Al-Syed Psychiatric Institute, since 2015. On Thursday, Mufti Usmani was attacked by him while he was meeting people at Darul Uloom Korangi after Fajr prayers.