Today’s outlook: Hajj 2021 Arafat Day, Covid-19 and Afghan ambassador recalls

Notes from the newsroom
Here are some of the stories we will be following today, July 19:
A bull that won at the Sibi Mela is now priced at Rs10 million. It height is said to be unmatched in Pakistan. We asked how much it cost to raise it.
The Islamabad police have registered an FIR and have collected evidence in the kidnapping and assault case of the daughter of Afghan Envoy Najibullah Alikhel, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said.
The daughter of the ambassador was abducted for several hours and tortured by unidentified men in Islamabad on Thursday.
Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said Sunday that she “wasn’t kidnapped at all” and the investigators have footage to prove it.
Afghanistan said Sunday it was recalling its ambassador to Islamabad and other senior diplomats over “security threats”.