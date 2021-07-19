Today’s outlook: Hajj 2021 Arafat Day, Covid-19 and Afghan ambassador recalls

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, July 19:

Pilgrims head to Arafat today. Due to Coronavirus only 60,000 people are performing Hajj this year.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to hold a consultation on the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has reported 452 new cases on Sunday. And 30 people have died from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.The death toll has reached 22,811.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to consult on other national issues, including the situation in Afghanistan, national security and global challenges. A meeting is likely to be expected tomorrow, in which internal and external challenges, national security and national security will be considered.

An all-round performance helped England thrash Pakistan by 45 runs in the second T20I of the three-match series in Leeds on Friday.





Some of our most read stories

A bull that won at the Sibi Mela is now priced at Rs10 million. It height is said to be unmatched in Pakistan. We asked how much it cost to raise it.

In case you missed it

The Islamabad police have registered an FIR and have collected evidence in the kidnapping and assault case of the daughter of Afghan Envoy Najibullah Alikhel, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said.

The daughter of the ambassador was abducted for several hours and tortured by unidentified men in Islamabad on Thursday.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said Sunday that she “wasn’t kidnapped at all” and the investigators have footage to prove it.

Afghanistan said Sunday it was recalling its ambassador to Islamabad and other senior diplomats over “security threats”.