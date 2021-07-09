Today’s outlook: Fourth wave of coronavirus, Karachi monsoon rains

Notes from the newsroom
This is news we will be following today, Friday, July 9, 2021:
Mufti Taqi Usmani survived a knife attack at Karachi’s Darul Uloom Korangi early Thursday morning. The suspect was caught by the guards and handed over to the Awami Colony police. Mufti Taqi Usmani confirmed the incident in an audio message available with SAMAA TV.
Prime Minister Imran Khan has advised Pakistanis to wear masks as the country prepares to battle a possible fourth wave of the coronavirus. “The virus is not the same and it is mutating now,” the premier said while briefing the nation about the situation of the virus in the country. There have different variants of the virus in different countries such as the South African variant. “The Indian variant (known as Delta variant) is becoming a big problem across the world.”