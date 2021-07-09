Today’s outlook: Fourth wave of coronavirus, Karachi monsoon rains

This is news we will be following today, Friday, July 9, 2021:

Pakistan has reported 737 new coronavirus cases and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours. The infection rate in the country has increased to 3.65%.

The Afghan Taliban took control of the main city of Zabul while besieging Kalat. They didn’t see any resistance in Nimroz. Special commandos and soldiers have surrendered to the Taliban.

The Islamabad police have arrested Usman Mirza and three of his accomplices. Mirza threatened and tortured a couple in the capital city. Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the incident.

Karachi will receive monsoon rains starting July 15, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The Sindh government has decided to appoint Barrister Murtuza Wahab as the new administrator of Karachi.

England easily defeated Pakistan by 9 wickets in the first ODI.

Mufti Taqi Usmani survived a knife attack at Karachi’s Darul Uloom Korangi early Thursday morning. The suspect was caught by the guards and handed over to the Awami Colony police. Mufti Taqi Usmani confirmed the incident in an audio message available with SAMAA TV.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has advised Pakistanis to wear masks as the country prepares to battle a possible fourth wave of the coronavirus. “The virus is not the same and it is mutating now,” the premier said while briefing the nation about the situation of the virus in the country. There have different variants of the virus in different countries such as the South African variant. “The Indian variant (known as Delta variant) is becoming a big problem across the world.”

