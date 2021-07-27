Tuesday, July 27, 2021  | 16 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Federal Cabinet meeting, Sadpara’s body found and coronavirus update

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, July 27:

  • Pakistan reported 3262 new Covid-19 cases on Monday and 39 people died in the last 24 hours. The toll has reached 23,087.
  • Pakistan hands over to the Afghan government 46 Afghan soldiers who took refuge in Pakistan. According to ISPR, Afghan troops were allowed to enter Pakistan after the operation.
  • Captain Raja Muhammad Sarwar Bhatti’s 73rd death anniversary will be observed today. He was the first to be awarded the Nishan-e-Haider.
  • A meeting of the Federal Cabinet will be held today with Prime Minister Imran Khan in which the political and economic situation will be reviewed. A briefing will be given on vaccinations and an action plan will be worked out on Azad Kashmir governance.

Some of our most read stories

Pakistan has sent a 10-member contingent for the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, which will participate in six different disciplines in the event. Volume 0% . The athletes will be competing in athletics, badminton, judo, shooting, swimming and weightlifting. Here is all you need to know about each one of them.

Foreign exchange reserves are at an all-time high in Pakistan.

The total foreign exchange reserves crossed $25 billion for the first time in Pakistan, according to the data available on the State Bank’s website.

In case you missed it

The body of Pakistan mountaineer and national hero Muhammad Ali Sadpara has been found near K2’s Bottleneck, Gilgit Baltistan Information Minister Fateh Ullah Khan confirmed Monday.

Sadpara went missing on February 5 while attempting the winter summit of the world’s second-highest mountain.

On June 24, Sajid Sadpara, the mountaineer’s son, vowed to complete his father’s mission. “I know my father is not alive anymore but I want to go to K2 and find out what happened to him,” he said.

Sadpara, Iceland’s John Snorri, and Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile were last seen at the Bottleneck of the mountain. The Pakistan Army launched a search operation but their efforts were thwarted by harsh weather conditions.

On February 18, his family declared the mountaineer dead. “K2 has embraced my father forever,” Sajid said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus federal cabinet meeting outlook
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Rain expected in Karachi on July 25: Met dept
Rain expected in Karachi on July 25: Met dept
Noor Mukadam murder suspect was 'in his senses' during arrest
Noor Mukadam murder suspect was ‘in his senses’ during arrest
AJK Elections 2021: PTI wins 25 seats, PPP nine
AJK Elections 2021: PTI wins 25 seats, PPP nine
Therapy Works denies authorising Zahir but patient claim disputes this
Therapy Works denies authorising Zahir but patient claim disputes this
Noor Mukadam case: Police to continue questioning Zahir Jaffer
Noor Mukadam case: Police to continue questioning Zahir Jaffer
Former Pakistani diplomat's daughter killed in Islamabad
Former Pakistani diplomat’s daughter killed in Islamabad
Noor Mukadam's murderer is not mentally ill: father
Noor Mukadam’s murderer is not mentally ill: father
CCTV show Noor jumped off terrace to protect herself: lawyer
CCTV show Noor jumped off terrace to protect herself: lawyer
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's parents arrested, Therapy Works sealed
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s parents arrested, Therapy Works sealed
Covid-19: Sindh markets to close at 6pm, outdoor dining banned
Covid-19: Sindh markets to close at 6pm, outdoor dining banned
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.