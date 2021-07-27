Today’s outlook: Federal Cabinet meeting, Sadpara’s body found and coronavirus update

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, July 27:

Pakistan reported 3262 new Covid-19 cases on Monday and 39 people died in the last 24 hours. The toll has reached 23,087.

Pakistan hands over to the Afghan government 46 Afghan soldiers who took refuge in Pakistan. According to ISPR, Afghan troops were allowed to enter Pakistan after the operation.

Captain Raja Muhammad Sarwar Bhatti’s 73rd death anniversary will be observed today. He was the first to be awarded the Nishan-e-Haider.

A meeting of the Federal Cabinet will be held today with Prime Minister Imran Khan in which the political and economic situation will be reviewed. A briefing will be given on vaccinations and an action plan will be worked out on Azad Kashmir governance.

Some of our most read stories

Pakistan has sent a 10-member contingent for the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, which will participate in six different disciplines in the event. Volume 0% . The athletes will be competing in athletics, badminton, judo, shooting, swimming and weightlifting. Here is all you need to know about each one of them.

Foreign exchange reserves are at an all-time high in Pakistan.

The total foreign exchange reserves crossed $25 billion for the first time in Pakistan, according to the data available on the State Bank’s website.

In case you missed it

The body of Pakistan mountaineer and national hero Muhammad Ali Sadpara has been found near K2’s Bottleneck, Gilgit Baltistan Information Minister Fateh Ullah Khan confirmed Monday.

Sadpara went missing on February 5 while attempting the winter summit of the world’s second-highest mountain.

On June 24, Sajid Sadpara, the mountaineer’s son, vowed to complete his father’s mission. “I know my father is not alive anymore but I want to go to K2 and find out what happened to him,” he said.

Sadpara, Iceland’s John Snorri, and Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile were last seen at the Bottleneck of the mountain. The Pakistan Army launched a search operation but their efforts were thwarted by harsh weather conditions.

On February 18, his family declared the mountaineer dead. “K2 has embraced my father forever,” Sajid said.