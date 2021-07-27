Today’s outlook: Federal Cabinet meeting, Sadpara’s body found and coronavirus update

Notes from the newsroom
Here are some of the stories we will be following today, July 27:
Pakistan has sent a 10-member contingent for the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, which will participate in six different disciplines in the event. Volume 0% . The athletes will be competing in athletics, badminton, judo, shooting, swimming and weightlifting. Here is all you need to know about each one of them.
Foreign exchange reserves are at an all-time high in Pakistan.
The total foreign exchange reserves crossed $25 billion for the first time in Pakistan, according to the data available on the State Bank’s website.
The body of Pakistan mountaineer and national hero Muhammad Ali Sadpara has been found near K2’s Bottleneck, Gilgit Baltistan Information Minister Fateh Ullah Khan confirmed Monday.
Sadpara went missing on February 5 while attempting the winter summit of the world’s second-highest mountain.
On June 24, Sajid Sadpara, the mountaineer’s son, vowed to complete his father’s mission. “I know my father is not alive anymore but I want to go to K2 and find out what happened to him,” he said.
Sadpara, Iceland’s John Snorri, and Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile were last seen at the Bottleneck of the mountain. The Pakistan Army launched a search operation but their efforts were thwarted by harsh weather conditions.
On February 18, his family declared the mountaineer dead. “K2 has embraced my father forever,” Sajid said.