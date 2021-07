Here are some of the stories we are following today, July 21:

Pakistan is celebrating the second Eidul Azha under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic. People have been encouraged to follow Covid-19 SOPs while performing their religious obligations.

Rain with thunderstorms was witnessed in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan. After the downpour, electricity supply in multiple cities was suspended.

England beat Pakistan in the third T-20 match of the series.

The daughter of the Afghan ambassador in Islamabad was not kidnapped, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said. “This a conspiracy to tarnish Pakistan’s image in the international media.”

Lahore weightlifter Talha Talib will represent Pakistan in the Tokyo Olympics 2021. He has left for Japan.

Pakistan has reported 939 new cases and 40 deaths from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

Sixty-two Pakistani prisoners in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were brought back home Tuesday night on orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In case you missed it:

A team of European and Pakistani paragliders broke the world record after paragliding on Skardu’s Baltoro Glacier on Tuesday. The new record was set at 8,407 meters, 350 meters higher than the previous record.

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board-SSWMB has set up collection points to dispose of the remains of sacrificial animals in all the districts of Karachi. Find out the details here.

