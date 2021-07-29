Today’s outlook: Delta variant updates, complete lockdown and monsoon alert

Notes from the newsroom
Here are some of the stories we will be following today, July 29:
Some of our most read stories
In order to comply with FATF’s guidelines, Pakistan has discontinued prize bonds of high denominations and according to a report by SAMAA Digital’s Wakil Ur Rehman. It might also discontinue the other prize bonds.
Sector E 11 in Islamabad right next to Saidpur has been flooded with hill torrents that have swept away cars after a cloudburst.
Pakistan has decided to not extend the summer vacations of educational institutions and all schools have been instructed to open from August 2, Monday.
The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday. All provincial education ministers, including Gilgit-Baltistan’s minister, attended it.