Today’s outlook: Delta variant updates, complete lockdown and monsoon alert

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Jul 29, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, July 29:

  • Pakistan reported 4497 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday and 76 people died in the last 24 hours. The toll has reached 23,133.
  • The Delta variant is growing alarming in Karachi, and the positivity rate has crossed 30% in the city. The Sindh government started considering a complete lockdown for 15 days.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan has advised people to be careful during the heavy monsoon rains across the country has put the National Disaster Management Authority on high alert.
  • The PML-N lost the PP-38 constituency of Punjab and Ahsan Saleem of the PTI won by 62,657 votes.
  • The bodies of two climbers, including Muhammad Ali Sadpara, have been taken out. According to his son Sajid Sadpara, the body has been brought to Camp Four.
  • Pakistan’s first T20I against West Indies at the Kingston Oval in Barbados has been abandoned due to rain on Wednesday.

In order to comply with FATF’s guidelines, Pakistan has discontinued prize bonds of high denominations and according to a report by SAMAA Digital’s Wakil Ur Rehman. It might also discontinue the other prize bonds.

Sector E 11 in Islamabad right next to Saidpur has been flooded with hill torrents that have swept away cars after a cloudburst.

Pakistan has decided to not extend the summer vacations of educational institutions and all schools have been instructed to open from August 2, Monday.

The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday. All provincial education ministers, including Gilgit-Baltistan’s minister, attended it.

