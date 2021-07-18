Today’s outlook: Delta variant, covid-19 vaccination and monsoon rains

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Sunday, July 18:

There has been a 50% increase in Delta variant cases in Sindh and Punjab, according to the health authorities. In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported over 2,000 new cases and 21 deaths from coronavirus. The country’s infection rate has jumped to 5.3%.

The Sindh government has made Covid-19 vaccination compulsory for everyone in the province. Unvaccinated people won’t be allowed to board airplanes, trains, and buses.

A bridge in Ghizer’s Badswat washed away after a river flooded because of the monsoon rains. Multiple houses were inundated and fields were destroyed.

The Chinese team visiting Pakistan to investigate the Dasu Dam bus explosion went to the hydropower plant site Saturday. They met the 28 injured Chinese men who were injured in the blast.

Pakistan and England will face each other in the second T-20 match of the series.

In case you missed it:

The daughter of the Afghan ambassador to Islamabad Najibullah Alikhel was abducted for several hours and tortured by unidentified men in Islamabad on Thursday. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan condemned the heinous act and expressed “its deep concern over the safety and security of diplomats, their families, and staff members of the Afghan political and consular missions in Pakistan”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan kicked off Saturday the electoral campaign of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for the upcoming Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections. “The only reason why I could say ‘absolutely not’ to the US is that I don’t have properties abroad.” All my money is here, my property is here which is why I am not scared of anything. “If my money was abroad, then I would’ve also allowed them to carry out drone attacks in Pakistan.”