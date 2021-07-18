Today’s outlook: Delta variant, covid-19 vaccination and monsoon rains

Notes from the newsroom
Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Sunday, July 18:
The daughter of the Afghan ambassador to Islamabad Najibullah Alikhel was abducted for several hours and tortured by unidentified men in Islamabad on Thursday. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan condemned the heinous act and expressed “its deep concern over the safety and security of diplomats, their families, and staff members of the Afghan political and consular missions in Pakistan”.
Prime Minister Imran Khan kicked off Saturday the electoral campaign of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for the upcoming Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections. “The only reason why I could say ‘absolutely not’ to the US is that I don’t have properties abroad.” All my money is here, my property is here which is why I am not scared of anything. “If my money was abroad, then I would’ve also allowed them to carry out drone attacks in Pakistan.”