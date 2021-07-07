Wednesday, July 7, 2021  | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Covid variants, court cases and angry Baloch brethren

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Jul 7, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Listen to the story
Art: M. Obair/SAMAA Digital This is news we will be following today, Tuesday, July 7, 2021: The National Institutes of Health says that Delta, Alpha and Beta coronaviruses variants have reached Pakistan, killing 25 more patients. The positivity rate is 2.2%.Three players and four officials of the England cricket team have contracted Coronavirus. The entire team was quarantined and a new squad was announced for the series against Pakistan. The Pakistan team will train in Cardiff today. The first match will be tomorrow.Madrassa rape case: A court has extended the interim bail of the three sons of the main accused in the case, Aziz-ur-Rehman, till today, Their lawyers will present arguments today.Allama Tahir Ashrafi is scheduled to hold a press conference today. Our most read exclusive stories: Will Pakistan be getting cheap electric cars? Video: Pakistan's domestic violence bill, who is opposing it and why? SAMAA TV's top anchor Nadeem Malik has been summoned by the FIA. They want him to disclose his sources on his story about the accountability judge who was supposedly pressured to find Nawaz Sharif guilty, leading to his disqualification as PM. This is called the Video Leak Scandal case. Read more here. In case you missed it >> Prime Minister Imran Khan was in Gwadar a day ago to kick off the second phase of projects for the port. This renewed a national conversation on the conditions of the Baloch. And so, Federal Information Fawad Chaudhry said he has started work on a plan to appease angry Baloch. He said, however, that they would never engage with those who are in touch with India. >> The Islamabad High Court has rejected Asif Ali Zardari's request for interim bail in the apartments case. He has requested a month to gather evidence. >> Balochistan has accused Sindh of stealing water from the Hub dam, Sindh minister Sohail Anwar Sial has responded by saying, 'If we do not have water, how will we give it to you?"
Art: M. Obair/SAMAA Digital

This is news we will be following today, Tuesday, July 7, 2021:

  • The National Institutes of Health says that Delta, Alpha and Beta coronaviruses variants have reached Pakistan, killing 25 more patients. The positivity rate is 2.2%.
  • Three players and four officials of the England cricket team have contracted Coronavirus. The entire team was quarantined and a new squad was announced for the series against Pakistan. The Pakistan team will train in Cardiff today. The first match will be tomorrow.
  • Madrassa rape case: A court has extended the interim bail of the three sons of the main accused in the case, Aziz-ur-Rehman, till today, Their lawyers will present arguments today.
  • Allama Tahir Ashrafi is scheduled to hold a press conference today.

Our most read exclusive stories:

A list of stories we are following today

Will Pakistan be getting cheap electric cars?

Video: Pakistan’s domestic violence bill, who is opposing it and why?

SAMAA TV’s top anchor Nadeem Malik has been summoned by the FIA. They want him to disclose his sources on his story about the accountability judge who was supposedly pressured to find Nawaz Sharif guilty, leading to his disqualification as PM. This is called the Video Leak Scandal case. Read more here.

In case you missed it


>> Prime Minister Imran Khan was in Gwadar a day ago to kick off the second phase of projects for the port. This renewed a national conversation on the conditions of the Baloch. And so, Federal Information Fawad Chaudhry said he has started work on a plan to appease angry Baloch. He said, however, that they would never engage with those who are in touch with India.

>> The Islamabad High Court has rejected Asif Ali Zardari‘s request for interim bail in the apartments case. He has requested a month to gather evidence.

>> Balochistan has accused Sindh of stealing water from the Hub dam, Sindh minister Sohail Anwar Sial has responded by saying, ‘If we do not have water, how will we give it to you?”

 
