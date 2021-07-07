Today’s outlook: Covid variants, court cases and angry Baloch brethren

Notes from the newsroom
This is news we will be following today, Tuesday, July 7, 2021:
Will Pakistan be getting cheap electric cars?
Video: Pakistan’s domestic violence bill, who is opposing it and why?
SAMAA TV’s top anchor Nadeem Malik has been summoned by the FIA. They want him to disclose his sources on his story about the accountability judge who was supposedly pressured to find Nawaz Sharif guilty, leading to his disqualification as PM. This is called the Video Leak Scandal case. Read more here.
>> Prime Minister Imran Khan was in Gwadar a day ago to kick off the second phase of projects for the port. This renewed a national conversation on the conditions of the Baloch. And so, Federal Information Fawad Chaudhry said he has started work on a plan to appease angry Baloch. He said, however, that they would never engage with those who are in touch with India.
>> The Islamabad High Court has rejected Asif Ali Zardari‘s request for interim bail in the apartments case. He has requested a month to gather evidence.
>> Balochistan has accused Sindh of stealing water from the Hub dam, Sindh minister Sohail Anwar Sial has responded by saying, ‘If we do not have water, how will we give it to you?”