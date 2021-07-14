Today’s outlook: Coronavirus vaccination, three-day eid holidays, TLP ban upheld

Notes from the newsroom
Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Wednesday, July 14):
Honda and Changan reduce car prices in Pakistan
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Pakistan has extended the ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced Tuesday. It was decided that the ban was “based on facts and merit”. The party members had attacked policemen, tortured them, and killed law enforcers; they even damaged public property.
England defeated Pakistan in the third ODI to take a 0-3 lead in the series, the English team completed the target of 332 runs 12 balls ago.