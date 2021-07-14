Today’s outlook: Coronavirus vaccination, three-day eid holidays, TLP ban upheld

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Wednesday, July 14):

The government has announced a three-day holiday on Eidul Azha from July 20 to July 22.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rain in Karachi today . Sardar Sarfaraz, the PMD director, said the weather will remain hot in the morning. Downpours are forecast in the evening.

Pakistan reported 980 cases and 24 deaths from the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

According to NCOC, more than 20 million people have been vaccinated across Pakistan, while immunisation has been made mandatory for domestic flights from August 1.

Pakistan has extended the ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced Tuesday. It was decided that the ban was “based on facts and merit”. The party members had attacked policemen, tortured them, and killed law enforcers; they even damaged public property.

England defeated Pakistan in the third ODI to take a 0-3 lead in the series, the English team completed the target of 332 runs 12 balls ago.

