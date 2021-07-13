Tuesday, July 13, 2021  | 2 Zilhaj, 1442
Today’s Outlook: Coronavirus trajectory, eid holidays, and monsoon spell

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Jul 13, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Tuesday, July 13):

  • The government has proposed a three-day holiday on Eidul Azha from 20 July to 22 July. The summary has been sent to the Prime Minister Imran Khan for the approval.
  • The first spell of monsoon rains has started across Pakistan. Two people were electrocuted to death in Karachi on Monday. There are chances that the monsoon rains might disrupt the Eid flights.
  • Twenty-one people have died from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Pakistan. The death toll has reached 22,618.
    590 news cases were reported on Monday.
  • Covid-19 variants, especially the Delta variant, are adversely affecting the downward trajectory of coronavirus cases in Pakistan, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

In case you missed it:

  • The provincial finance department, on the instruction of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, has released Rs32.4 billion for the completion of ongoing development schemes in the province and it has already released Rs6007.6 million to local bodies against monthly OZT share and grant-in-aid.
  • Major developments taking place on the Taliban front in Afghanistan. India has vacated its consulate in Kandahar. Fifty diplomats and other staff have been recalled and sent home on a special plane.

